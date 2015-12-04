I purchased the previous model GC4720 which this one superceded. I have had this item for 18 months and has now decided not to work. I plug it in i get a flashing red light then it goes off. As I was looking for a product with very similar features I decided to look at this one but looking at one of the reviews this model has the same problem, may this is something Philips should look into as the price you are paying for this iron is not cheap! Like that reviewer the receipt has decided to detach itself from the paperwork that came with the iron, but i would have thought as the GC4720 only came out in 2009 if you had taken in back to the retailer they should be able to find out it wouldve been under two years old without a receipt.