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2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed for perfection
  • Designed for perfection

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4860/25

4.4

| (11) Reviews

1 award

Designed for perfection

Optimal design and weight of this Azur iron allows you to glide easily on all garments and reach into the trickiest areas. Together with its powerful steam performance, it gives you all you need for perfect results. Now with a storage box!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

with heat resistant storage box

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2600 Watts

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

11

Reviews

4
1

04/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great advantage and easy to use

Soft steam power and good features. Good and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron

03/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL

VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

03/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL

VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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