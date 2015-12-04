2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4860/25
Designed for perfection
Optimal design and weight of this Azur iron allows you to glide easily on all garments and reach into the trickiest areas. Together with its powerful steam performance, it gives you all you need for perfect results. Now with a storage box!
Ironing brand
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2600 Watts
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
4.4
of 5
11
Reviews
rezasahafi
04/12/2015
United Kingdom
A great advantage and easy to use
Soft steam power and good features. Good and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron
Frene
03/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL
VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
ANJICKS
03/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL
VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron