2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
Ironing brand
Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Awards
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Rainbow29
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Love it
I really love this iron, can't fault it! It makes the whole thing much more bearable and so much quicker and easier.
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
maggiemay
13/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product does what it says on the box and more
i have always bought philips irons i have had the more expensive ones but this one is as good as the more dearer ones it sails through my washing with ease and takes the creases out first time i am well impressed i am an avid philips fan *****
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
ANGIE1955
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
excellent product
THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT EASY TO USE LIGHT AND LEAVES ALL GARMENTS CREASE FREE I LOVE IT AND WOULD RECOMMEND IT. BEST IRON I HAVE HAD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron