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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4850/27

4.3

| (12) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Designed for perfection

This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with powerful steam performance

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

12

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love it

I really love this iron, can't fault it! It makes the whole thing much more bearable and so much quicker and easier.

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

13/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product does what it says on the box and more

i have always bought philips irons i have had the more expensive ones but this one is as good as the more dearer ones it sails through my washing with ease and takes the creases out first time i am well impressed i am an avid philips fan *****

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent product

THIS PRODUCT IS EXCELLENT EASY TO USE LIGHT AND LEAVES ALL GARMENTS CREASE FREE I LOVE IT AND WOULD RECOMMEND IT. BEST IRON I HAVE HAD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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