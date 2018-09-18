2 year warranty
Discontinued
Freedom of motion, freedom of choice
No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow.
30 g/min; 160 g steam boost
Anodilium Soleplate
2000 Iron Watts
2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Though fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as with any other steam iron.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tabassum
18/09/2018
United Kingdom
It's awesome product
I have this iron since past ten years and it is awesome product. But now it's got spoilt , but I want these same product
This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron
This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron
Elaine
06/04/2014
United Kingdom
Great - no cord to get in the way
Used to have one of these steam generating irons, but after two that have only lasted a few years, decided to go back to a normal iron. great performance and to not have the cord creasing up shirt where you have already ironed is such a plus ....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron