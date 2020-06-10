2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4517/20
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Auto shut-off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.
Awards
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Mansoor1978
10/06/2020
United Arab Emirates
Worst Iron ever built
Burns almost all synthetic clothes, extremely less stream, does not remove creases easily.
Cons
Burns clothes, low steam, Zero value for Money
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-06-10
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4517/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-06-10