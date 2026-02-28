2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4510/37
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.
Steam 45g/min;170g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
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