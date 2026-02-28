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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Standard Product Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips CompactTouch Compact garment steamer GC430/27

Discontinued

CompactTouchCompact garment steamer

GC430/27

1 award

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Designed for easier storage

Revive your delicate clothes with steam

  • 1400 W

  • 3 steam levels

  • Integrated cover for storage

  • Door hanger, glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

3 steam levels

3 steam levels

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

Auto-clean function for longer lifetime

The Auto-clean function flushes the steamer to remove the calc particles and residues. This will extend the lifetime of your steamer.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.