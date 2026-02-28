2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC430/27
Revive your delicate clothes with steam
Compact yet powerful. The new Philips CompactTouch garment steamer is specially designed to combine powerful steam performance with a super compact design so that you can refresh your clothes without much hassle.
Ironing brand
1400 W
3 steam levels
Integrated cover for storage
Door hanger, glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The Auto-clean function flushes the steamer to remove the calc particles and residues. This will extend the lifetime of your steamer.
Awards
Reviews
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.