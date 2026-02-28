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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3760/28

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Greener Everyday

100% steam power, 25%* less energy

  • 2400 W

  • 160 g steam boost

  • Safety auto off

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Technical Specifications

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