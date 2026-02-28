2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3760/28
100% steam power, 25%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Ironing brand
2400 W
160 g steam boost
Safety auto off
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
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