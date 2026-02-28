2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3720/28
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
Ironing brand
2400 W
140 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
Reviews
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting