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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3720/02

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.

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with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

  • 2400 W

  • 130 g steam boost

  • ECO

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting