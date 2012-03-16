Search terms

EN
AR
  • 2400W Power for great performance 2400W Power for great performance 2400W Power for great performance

    EasyCare Steam iron

    GC3593/27

    2400W Power for great performance

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    See all benefits

    EasyCare Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    2400W Power for great performance

    With scratch-proof Anodilium soleplate

    • Safety auto off
    • Anodilium soleplate
    • Metalic tip
    • 2400 Watts
    Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

    Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

    Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    3 ways of automatic shut-off

    Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is hold still for 30s on soleplate, 30s lying on a side or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

    The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.64  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      Anodilium
      Power
      2400  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      150  g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.