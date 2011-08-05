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    EasyCare Steam iron

    GC3591/27

    Look hot every day

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, its new SteamGlide soleplate for easy and smooth gliding; its unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot iron!

    EasyCare Steam iron

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    Look hot every day

    Great result minimum effort, 3 x easier

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Immediate storage box

    This unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot iron.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Control
      Temperature ready light
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      130  g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes

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