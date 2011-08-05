GC3591/27
Look hot every day
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, its new SteamGlide soleplate for easy and smooth gliding; its unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot iron!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
This unique and solid storage box allows immediate and safe storage of your hot iron.
Calc management
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.