2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC320/25
Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron.
1200 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
Storage bag
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Awards
Reviews
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.