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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer GC310/25

Discontinued

Steam&GoHandheld garment steamer

GC310/25

1 award

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.

See all benefits

powerful steamer

Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

  • 840 W

  • Steam-on-demand

  • Brush

  • online exclusive

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

Fast heat up time

Fast heat up time

The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Brush accessory for a smooth finish

Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

Technical Specifications

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