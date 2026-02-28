2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC310/25
Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.
840 W
Steam-on-demand
Brush
online exclusive
Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.
The steamer is ready to use within seconds.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
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