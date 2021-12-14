2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W
40 g/min continuous steam
150 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.3
of 5
35
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Joemac70
14/12/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb product
Can’t fault the service or the product. Fits the bill perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
KAMB46
18/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Does the job at a good price
Has all the features required and not heavy as previous iron. The which reviews of irons recommended this iron and at the price it is very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Tomdarragh88
20/11/2018
United Kingdom
Works well, nice design
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The iron is easy to use. The surface area is larger than my previous iron so that makes the job easier and faster. Seems to get rid of creases quite quickly without having to go over them loads of times. I found the settings quite clear and easy to change. Also easy to fill with water.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate