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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2994/26
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2994/26
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2994/26

4.3

| (35) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 150 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

35

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

14/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb product

Can’t fault the service or the product. Fits the bill perfectly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

18/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Does the job at a good price

Has all the features required and not heavy as previous iron. The which reviews of irons recommended this iron and at the price it is very good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

20/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works well, nice design

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The iron is easy to use. The surface area is larger than my previous iron so that makes the job easier and faster. Seems to get rid of creases quite quickly without having to go over them loads of times. I found the settings quite clear and easy to change. Also easy to fill with water.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate