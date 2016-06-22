2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2965/86
Built for powerfull ironing
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
3.6
of 5
5
Reviews
DJBOBO
22/06/2016
United Kingdom
It has useful option like auto off, steam system, calc system.
I am so happy of buying this product. I hope this email can give me another chance to introduce myself and explain my aims.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron
SingleGuy
17/11/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Philips Steam Iron with peace of mind
[Employee of philipsglobal] An Excellent quality product with good steam delivery to smooth the way to better looking clothes. Overall a great well designed product, with the added peace of mind that if you forget to unplug it will switch itself off so no more worrying will the house burn down when you get to work and think did I unplug the iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron
Evie21
31/05/2014
United Kingdom
Excel.lent product features
Only used once, so far, as only just purchased. After a lot of research, this iron stood out with its many great features. I was very impressed with the quality of the iron and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great steam iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron