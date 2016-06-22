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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2965/86

3.6

| (5) Reviews

1 award

Built for powerfull ironing

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With electronic safety shut-off

Built for powerfull ironing

  • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

5

Reviews

4
3

22/06/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It has useful option like auto off, steam system, calc system.

I am so happy of buying this product. I hope this email can give me another chance to introduce myself and explain my aims.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

17/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips Steam Iron with peace of mind

[Employee of philipsglobal] An Excellent quality product with good steam delivery to smooth the way to better looking clothes. Overall a great well designed product, with the added peace of mind that if you forget to unplug it will switch itself off so no more worrying will the house burn down when you get to work and think did I unplug the iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

31/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excel.lent product features

Only used once, so far, as only just purchased. After a lot of research, this iron stood out with its many great features. I was very impressed with the quality of the iron and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great steam iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron

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