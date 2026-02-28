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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2960/56

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

With SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

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