2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2960/50
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
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