2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.
Ironing brand
2400 W
180 g steam boost
40 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.6
of 5
42
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
M.Zak
25/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great
Super quality as Philips is known for. Happy to have it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron
Arkitecto
13/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent steam iron
For me, pleasing design, good features & easy use. Best iron I've had.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron
Mag.
06/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Brilliant iron super smooth, the best iron I have had and I am 75 years old.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron