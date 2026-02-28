2 year warranty
New
GC213/16
Iron-like results, without the hassle
The Philips OneTurn hybrid iron/steamer delivers powerful, precise performance with ultimate convenience - no board, no wait, no leaks¹. Enjoy crisp, iron-like results twice as fast, in one sleek, easy-to-use solution.²
Ironing brand
Ultimate convenience: No setup, no hassle
Iron-like results, without the bulk
One Turn, 2 functions, Unlimited Freedom
Rotating head for precision or speed - your fabric, your choice
Compact, sleek design: fits beautifully into any home
Powerful enough for full ironing sessions yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting—just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. Designed for speed and flexibility, it comes with the convenient StyleMat—a lightweight, foldable ironing mat that can be used both vertically and horizontally. Its multi-layer construction helps manage heat and moisture during use, creating a practical ironing surface whether you choose to steam or iron.⁶
Experience full ironing power without the bulk of a traditional steam iron. Our innovative technology delivers powerful, consistent steam with guaranteed no leaks¹ for crisp, iron-like results on any fabric - from delicate silks to structured cottons.
Crisp ironing and gentle steaming in one lightweight device. Seamlessly switch between horizontal ironing for structured pieces and vertical steaming for delicate garments with a simple turn. Consistent steam output (45g/min) at any angle ensures flawless results.
Reviews
¹ For typical Household use. Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance, Periodic rinsing is required
² Compared to Philips steam irons with an average weight of 2 kg and a heat-up time of approximately 2 minutes
³ It is recommended to use the rinsing function after every month of use to maintain good steaming performance. If you live in an area with hard water, use the function more frequently
⁴ Based on Steamrate, compared to Philips Steam iron (DST6120) in default mode
⁵ 1800W at 240V
⁶ Only use the Style Mat on a flat, heat- and steam-resistant surface. Steam may damage or cause discoloration of certain material finishes or furniture