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  • 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance

    Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

    FYM860/30

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    3 filters in one for lasting good performance

    A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter ensures that you are protected against bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, gases and other pollutants. This is a replacement filter for Air Performer.

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    Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

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    3 filters in one for lasting good performance

    Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

    • 12 month lifespan
    • Filters 99.97% at 0.003 um
    • Prefilter, HEPA, Active Carbon
    • Filters gases and odors
    Perfect choice for consistently high performance

    Perfect choice for consistently high performance

    The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.

    12 months of use

    12 months of use

    The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.

    Clean the pre-filter regularly

    Clean the pre-filter regularly

    For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

    Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively

    Philips filters make sure your appliance works effectively

    Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

    Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).

    Connect to the device and track the filter life

    Connect to the device and track the filter life

    Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      253 mm
      Product Weight
      0.78 kg
      Product Width
      211 mm
      Product Length
      211 mm
      Package Length
      222 mm
      Package Width
      222 mm
      Package Height
      260 mm
      Package Weight
      1.04 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AMF870, AMF765, AMF865​

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    • (1) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency.
    • (2) Only applicable in countries where the Philips store is available.
    • (3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
    • (5) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
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