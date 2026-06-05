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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier 2000i Humidification Filter
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FY2425/30
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The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1) - English (US)
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