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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

FX5MBK/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Heavy bass

Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long wearing comfort.

See all benefits

with lightweight foldable design

Heavy bass

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Adjustable bass boost control for perfect bass levels

The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.

Noise isolating around-ear cushions for extended comfort

The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.

40mm neodymium drivers for rich bass and powerful sound

40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

12/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product impressed my music tech teacher

crisp clear sound with or without bass boost, which is so slight, just enough for heavy metal or electronica, really opens up little tidbits in music that you didn't realise were there.the ear cushions are just so light you dont even realise they're there. On the downside, the bass boost is hard to find when wearing the headphones, and god knows why they put a separate bass boost for each side, if your careful with this you wont step on the long cable, however when i did i only broke at the mic so was reasonably easy to repair with some solder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FX5MBK Headphones with mic

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