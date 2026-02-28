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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM35/21

MP3 playback with rich sound experience

Fulfill all your music needs with FWM35 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound. Plus the freedom to savor 30 hours of your favorite MP3-CD music and intuitive ease-of-use make this set a joy to use!

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MP3 playback with rich sound experience

  • MP3

3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

3-step Dynamic Bass Boost for deep bass experience

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

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