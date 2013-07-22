2 year warranty
Discontinued
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
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Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.2
of 5
11
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
boxerkev
22/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent sound quality
All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Buzz
01/06/2012
United Kingdom
w.o.w
Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System