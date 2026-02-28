2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWM139/55
MP3-CD Playback
Fulfill all your music needs with FWM139 Mini Hi-Fi System, which delivers superbly rich sound plus 10 hours of MP3-CD music. You'll appreciate how easy it is to operate and control, sit back and relax, enjoy your music all day, your way!
This system has 800W PMPO / 40W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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