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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD872/98

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

Enhance your entertainment experience with the stylish FWD872 - chill out or party on with potent sounds boosted by Max Sound and 3-step DBB for instant and powerful bass. Plus, enjoy your photos and music directly from your USB devices.

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Powerful yet clear bass sounds

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

USB Direct for music and photo playback

USB Direct for music and photo playback

Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

2x100W RMS/ 2600W PMPO

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