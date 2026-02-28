2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD872/98
Ideal TV pal with superb sound
Enhance your entertainment experience with the stylish FWD872 - chill out or party on with potent sounds boosted by Max Sound and 3-step DBB for instant and powerful bass. Plus, enjoy your photos and music directly from your USB devices.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.
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