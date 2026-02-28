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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD20/98

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD20 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully with surround experience

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DVD and MP3-CD Playback

Play DVD, MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

0

5.1 speakers for an immersive sound experience

80W RMS / 1500W PMPO

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