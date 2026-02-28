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2 year warranty
DVD Mini Hi-Fi System
Discontinued
FWD20/98
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD20 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully with surround experience
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