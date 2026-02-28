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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8585/01

Discontinued

Performer ActiveVacuum cleaner with bag

FC8585/01

High suction power. For a deep clean.

The new Philips Performer Active vacuum cleaner delivers full cleaning performance with hygienic dust removal. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer*. The MultiClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.

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Hygienic cleaning with AirflowMax

High suction power. For a deep clean.

  • 2100 W

  • HEPA 13 filter

  • 4L

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

New MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

New MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

The new MultiClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.

Integrated brush for ultimate convenience

Integrated brush for ultimate convenience

The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The soft dusting brush is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.

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Disclaimers

  1. Suction power of Philips Perfromer Active compared to suction power of Philips Powerlife FC8322/09, as tested according IEC 60312-1:2011