2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8585/01
High suction power. For a deep clean.
The new Philips Performer Active vacuum cleaner delivers full cleaning performance with hygienic dust removal. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer*. The MultiClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.
2100 W
HEPA 13 filter
4L
The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.
The new MultiClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.
The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The soft dusting brush is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.
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Reviews
Suction power of Philips Perfromer Active compared to suction power of Philips Powerlife FC8322/09, as tested according IEC 60312-1:2011