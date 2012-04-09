FC8452/01
It's all about power
Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner FC8452/01 thanks to its 2000 Watt motor.See all benefits
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This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.
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