Search terms

EN
AR
  • It's all about power It's all about power It's all about power

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8452/01

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    It's all about power

    Great cleaning results on all floors with the Philips PowerLife vacuum cleaner FC8452/01 thanks to its 2000 Watt motor.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    It's all about power

    2000 Watt motor for great cleaning results

    • 2000W
    • 350W suction power
    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

    This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

    3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

    3 liter s-bag for long-lasting performance

    This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

    Comfortable cleaning thanks to the lightweight aluminum tube

    The lightweight, aluminum vacuum cleaner tube is comfortable to use and carry. The 2-piece telescopic tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      All-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Design

      Color
      Deep black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      406 x 282 x 220  mm
      Weight of product
      4.2  kg

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Exhaust filter
      Microfilter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Aluminum telescopic tube
      Handgrip
      Extra long ergonomic grip
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Plastic

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.