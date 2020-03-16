2 year warranty
Discontinued
The fastest cordless cleaning experience*
The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
360° suction nozzle
25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime
2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
TurboPet Nozzle
360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.
PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!
PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.
4.9
of 5
40
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Arun_B
16/03/2020
United Arab Emirates
Super quiet and efficient
Using this is super easy, all parts click into place easily and its easy to dismantle as well. It's super quiet and doesn't create a racket like other vacuum cleaners, yet it sucks up the dust quickly and efficiently. I like the way it can go under furniture with its flat head and clean at the edge of the corners.
Pros
quiet and efficient
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-11-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-11-16
Malek
24/01/2020
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
A WOW Product
Easy to use, very light stick, moves easily under furniture. It is more convenient to use that other vacuum cleaners, especially that it is cordless and can vacuum the whole apartment in one time. You don't have to go over the same area a few times to get it cleaned because of the lights attached. Highly recommended.
Pros
Easy to use, very light stick, moves easily under furniture,
Cons
Takes a few hours to fully charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-24
r1984
13/01/2020
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Easy to use and doesnot take place
I'm interested in cleaning and keeping my house as spotless as possible after my 7 years old boy mess. I am interested in cleaning and keeping my house as spotless as possible after my 7 years old boy mess. What I liked about using the product SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner are. 1.The smart digital display which indicates the battery usage, so I know it's time to charge it. 2. It reaches everywhere, even under my bed. 3.I loved the Edge-to-Edge Cleaning. I'm a lazy person who hates to change the nozzle. 4.I'm happy while cleaning the vacuum cleaner’s dust bucket.It is easily to remove without causing any dust cloud in my house. 5. The Max Stick vacuum cleaner fits in my cupboard easily and doesnot take place. It's good for dubai houses. 6. It's very easy to use and assemble. I highly recommend my family and friends to buy it.
Pros
Easy to reach everywhere
Cons
couldnot find
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.