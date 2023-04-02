DST7030/26
Steam performance, guaranteed
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.See all benefits
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Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Our SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance on all garments. Great scratch and wear resistance, non-stick and is easy to clean.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.
Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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Weight and Dimensions
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