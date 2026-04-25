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Discontinued

5000 SeriesSteam iron

DST5010/16

4.3

| (43) Reviews

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2400 W power

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 160 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus

2400 W to heat up quickly

2400 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

43

Reviews

25/04/2026

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Verified buyer

Satisfied with this product

It meets my expectation, I am happy that it didn't drip/leak water

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron

Date of Use 2026-01-20

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron

Date of Use 2026-01-20

19/03/2026

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Verified buyer

Nice doing so far.

So far so good. Hope for the bust in future. Doing well and the product seems to be fine

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron

Date of Use 2025-02-19

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron

Date of Use 2025-02-19

10/10/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

This iron is amazing

Its very easy to use... result is very good. My family is very to use this one

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5020/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-09-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series DST5020/26 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-09-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate