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1000 Series Steam Iron

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1000 SeriesSteam Iron

DST1040/36

1000 Series Steam Iron

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Manuals & Documentation

1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 19 May 2026

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