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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3600/05

4

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space, and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronize your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

29/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

nice

good sound, small, light weight. Reasonable price, all round good purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great sounding product

I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

10/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sounding product

I really like this product.It looks good and has a clear sound. Its portable and can be used everywhere. The sound quality exceeds my expectations. I would recommend this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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