2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3400/05
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges. Its also synchronizes with your PC via connecting the speaker with a USB cable.
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