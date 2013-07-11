2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3205/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Beth1471
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Funky
Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Chunks
06/02/2015
United Kingdom
Easy to use
I actually received this docking station last Christmas but, due to other commitments, I only opened it yesterday. It worked fine then, but today, I had problems with distorted sound. I registered it and read the reviews above. I saw that one said that there was an issue with the connection. I tried the jack cable and it was fine. I tried the main connection again and it was also fine??? I can only assume that the connector had some dust or dirt on it? My Ipod Nano is also brand new and that was working fine with the earphones, which means that it was the docking station that wasn't working correctly. I'm hoping that the problem has gone away. Great sound and so easy to operate. Hopefully I can look forward to a long life product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Guinea
31/12/2013
United Kingdom
Faulty connection
I was given this speaker dock as a Christmas gift. It looks great but unfortunately it doesn't work properly with my Iphone 5. I will be returning it as the speaker will not play through the lightning connector. It plays okay through the aux input though. The sound is ok for a portable device, with reasonable detail and clarity through different volume levels. However, the website and the box states that there is a bass boost button. Although the bass sounds good, there isn't a button to press to increase the bass.
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker