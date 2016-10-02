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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

DS1600 docking speaker

DS1600/12

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

Charge second mobile device via USB port

Charge second mobile device via USB port

For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

02/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality sound overall

I bought a philips docking speaker a year ago and I'd recommend it as a clock and speaker suitable to have it inside your bedroom. It has quality sound but lack of power so not good for open spaces or for a gathering.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

30/04/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great at the price

can play my old i pod classic + it will also take my grand daughter's newer i pod as it has double connexions. sound quality is fair and it's very compact. ideal for outside use. easy to use and quite stylish looks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker

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