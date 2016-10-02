2 year warranty
Discontinued
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dhiago
02/10/2016
United Kingdom
Good quality sound overall
I bought a philips docking speaker a year ago and I'd recommend it as a clock and speaker suitable to have it inside your bedroom. It has quality sound but lack of power so not good for open spaces or for a gathering.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
djbuspass
30/04/2015
United Kingdom
great at the price
can play my old i pod classic + it will also take my grand daughter's newer i pod as it has double connexions. sound quality is fair and it's very compact. ideal for outside use. easy to use and quite stylish looks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1600 docking speaker