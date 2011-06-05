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Discontinued

DS1200 docking speaker

DS1200/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good ipod deck

good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

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