2 year warranty
Discontinued
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
jpmoynihan
05/06/2011
United Kingdom
good ipod deck
good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker