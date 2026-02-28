2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9210/00
Wireless charger
Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time. Wireless Output options : 5W / 7.5W / 10W
10W
Fast charging
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.