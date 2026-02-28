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2 year warranty

        Discontinued

        DLP1304NB USB wall charger

        DLP1304NB/40

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        4 USB A Ports with 4.8A

        4 USB A Ports with 4.8A

        Compatible with tablets, smartphones, and most USB devices

        2.1A full speed charge 2 cell phone or 1 tablet at same time

        5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed

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