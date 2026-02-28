2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1773/10
A perfect fit
This soft and pliable case features a wrap-around design for all-over iPad protection with an easy grip and snug fit. Translucent ShockStop material absorbs shock and cushions your device while providing access to all functions & ports.
for iPad 2
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.