2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1717/10
Case with raised design for a comfy grip
Designed to improve your grip whether you're reading in portrait mode or gaming in landscape mode, this rubberized case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad. Featuring internal channels to help absorb shock
for iPad
Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.
From reading to gaming, this case is especially designed to improve your grip whether you're using your device in portrait mode or landscape mode.
This case is made from a durable material that is custom made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on, and adds a layer of protection to your device.