2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLN1716/10
The crystal-clear film adds an invisible layer of protection against scratches and dust to your device's display screen. It works using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.
Use the included smoothing card to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.
Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, they are easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.