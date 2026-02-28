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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DLN1716 Screen protector

DLN1716/10

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Crystal-clear film for invisible screen protection

The crystal-clear film adds an invisible layer of protection against scratches and dust to your device's display screen. It works using static adhesion, so it's easy to apply and remove without leaving any sticky residue.

Smoothing card included for easy application

Use the included smoothing card to gently remove any air bubbles that may have become trapped under the protective film during application.

Static adhesion for easy application and removal

Since the screen protector works using static adhesion, they are easy to apply, reposition and remove without leaving behind any sticky residue on your device's screen.

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