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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB-A to Lightning

DLC3104V/00

USB-A to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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1.2 meter / 4 ft long

USB-A to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

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