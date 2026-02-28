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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

Philips ZoomNiteWhite DIS607/01 Take-home whitening treatment

DIS607/01

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Whiten at home on your schedule

Zoom NiteWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it’s most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for either one to two hours a day or overnight, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don’t worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accommodate your busy schedule.

Healthier, stronger enamel

Philips Zoom NiteWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.

Your smile can be noticeably whiter

Your smile can be noticeably whiter

With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in one to two weeks.

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