2 year warranty
Discontinued
DIS605/01
Whiter nights
With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten at home in the evening, a whiter smile has never been more convenient.
3 syringes
9 applications
in several concentrations
Zoom NiteWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it’s most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for either one to two hours a day or overnight, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don’t worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accommodate your busy schedule.
Philips Zoom NiteWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.
With Philips Zoom NiteWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in one to two weeks.
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May not be available in all the countries.