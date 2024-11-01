DDL615LIPKB/00
Compact and secure
DDL615-5HBS combines compactness and security with a minimalist 56mm*-wide panel for various doors. Easy setup via the Home Access App. The one-grip fingerprint sensor allows quick unlock, while remote PIN management keeps access secure.
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After binding the Home Access App and connecting via Bluetooth, users can effortlessly set up the DDL615-5HBS lock. This includes adding or removing unlock methods, adjusting volume, and enabling electronic lockout. Users can also access unlock records, doorbell logs, alert notifications, and system operation logs. With a simple and intuitive setup, enjoy peace of mind and convenience.
With visitors at your door, you can remotely generate offline access control PINs through the app, no matter where you are. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Share these access control PINs with your guests for convenient and secure access!
In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, providing an added layer of security for your home.
The Philips DDL615-5HBS features 20-digit Hidden PIN Code technology, allowing you to enter random numbers before and/or after your set PIN. As long as the total length does not exceed 20 digits, the lock will unlock. This feature effectively protects your real PIN from prying eyes and keeps your code secure.
Once the lock is engaged, the handle remains in a free-swing state, allowing for lifting up or pressing down without touching the mortise. This design protects the mortise, ensuring it remains undamaged even during forced entry attempts.
Featuring a semiconductor fingerprint sensor with a recognition speed of no more than 0.5 seconds*, as you grip the handle, your finger naturally lands on the fingerprint scanner. Once recognized, simply pressing down on the handle opens the door easily, providing a convenient and swift experience.
Enjoy a variety of unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, and mechanical key, ensuring accessibility for the whole family.
When the battery voltage drops below 4.8V, the '0' key on the front assembly lights up red, reminding you to replace the batteries. The Philips DDL615-5HBS features a Type-C (USB-C) interface, allowing you to connect a 5V power bank for emergency power. With this simple solution, you can put low battery concerns behind you and ensure your smart lock operates normally, giving you peace of mind every day.
Design & Appearance
Lock Capacity
Power Specification
Easy Operation
Smart Lock Functions
Mode
Installation
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