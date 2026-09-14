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    5000 Series Smart rim lock

    DDL505Z00KB

    Overall rating / 5
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    2 awards

    Heat resistance and weatherproof

    Designed for outdoor environments, DDL505-5HBS delivers enhanced dust and water resistance. Tested to operate reliably at 70°C for 8 hours, it withstands sun, rain, and extreme weather, protecting your home in all conditions.

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    5000 Series Smart rim lock

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    Heat resistance and weatherproof

    Supporting reliable outdoor use

    • IP55-certified*
    • Tough against 70°C* heat
    • Works with Home Access App*
    • Auto-locking

    Defying extreme conditions

    DDL505-5HBS is tested at -25°C and 70°C for 8 hours each, validating reliable operation under extreme temperatures. It withstands heat, cold, and significant temperature variations to provide dependable protection for your home entrance.

    Reliable protection for outdoor environments

    DDL505-5HBS has passed IP55* protection testing, delivering reliable dust and water resistance. It effectively prevents dust ingress and withstands water jets from all directions, enabling reliable outdoor use and stable operation under harsh weather conditions.

    Stay informed about your doorstep while away

    The DDL505-5HBS works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.

    Tailored to meet all visitor entry needs

    After connecting to the gateway and binding the app, the DDL505-5HBS easily meets the entry needs of different visitors. You can create various temporary PIN codes, including one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Grant your guests convenient and secure access remotely with temporary PIN codes.

    Automatic locking upon door closed

    Equipped with Hall sensor technology, the DDL505-5HBS automatically engages the lock when the door is closed in auto-lock mode. The deadbolt extends instantly, ensuring secure locking every time you leave.

    Say goodbye to the security concerns

    The DDL505-5HBS features multiple alert functions, including tamper alerts, system locking, and low battery notifications. In the event of an anomaly, alert information will be instantly pushed to the app, providing comprehensive home security and peace of mind.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design & Appearance

      Color
      Sky grey
      Main Material
      • Aluminium alloy
      • Tempered glass

    • Lock Capacity

      Fingerprint
      Up to 100(Master fingerprint incl.)
      Card/Key Tag
      Up to 100
      Master PIN Code
      1
      User PIN Code
      Up to 20(One-time codes incl.)

    • Power Specification

      Power Supply
      4 AA batteries
      Battery Type
      Alkaline Batteries
      Time of Use
      6 months*
      Maximum Batteries Capacity
      8 batteries

    • Installation

      Door Thickness
      • 35-65 mm
      • Other range*
      Door Opening Direction
      • Left inward opening
      • Left outward opening
      • Right inward opening
      • Right outward oepning
      Door Type
      • Wooden door
      • Copper door
      • Security door

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    • IP55: IP ratings define enclosure protection levels. The first “5” indicates dust protection, meaning limited dust ingress will not affect normal operation. The second “5” indicates protection against water jets, ensuring normal operation during continuous low-pressure water spraying for at least 3 minutes.
    • 70°C: Internal testing shows that the device can remain powered on in a 70°C environment for 8 hours and continue to operate normally.
    • App: DDL505-5HBS works with Home Access App.
    • Access control PIN: A general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.
    • One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
    • Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
    • Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
    • 6 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
    • Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
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