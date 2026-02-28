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2 year warranty

All series

  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha

Discontinued

1000 seriesPush pull smart door lock

DDL111LAFBB/97

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.

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Full automatic: more safety & freedom

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • System wake-up by manual touch

  • Auto Locking Function

Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

Philips EasyKey Alpha employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

Protect your password security in real time

Protect your password security in real time

Philips EasyKey Alpha comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.

Protect home security at all time

Protect home security at all time

Philips EasyKey Alpha is featured with all-around alarm functions which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home and safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status to create convenience for use.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. May be less depending on the actual usage.

  2. Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.