2 year warranty
Discontinued
DDL111LAFBB/97
Wonderful life starts from Alpha
With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.
Intuitive push-pull use
System wake-up by manual touch
Auto Locking Function
Philips EasyKey Alpha employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
Philips EasyKey Alpha comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.
Philips EasyKey Alpha is featured with all-around alarm functions which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home and safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status to create convenience for use.
Reviews
May be less depending on the actual usage.
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.